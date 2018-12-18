Will Clapp couldn't have scripted it any better.
The Saints rookie offensive lineman, who played collegiately at LSU after starring at Brother Martin High School in his hometown of New Orleans, made his NFL debut Monday night in the 12-9 victory against the Carolina Panthers.
"If you would have told me when I was a little kid that I was going to make my debut in the NFL on a Monday night, I wouldn't have believed you," said Clapp, the Saints' seventh round draft pick. "I had a blast playing. I still have some things to correct. I hadn't played since the preseason. I was super pumped at the hotel and couldn't wait to get here."
Clapp, who was inactive for the Saints' first 13 games, was included on the active list to replace Michael Ola, who injured his knee in last week's victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Ola was placed on injured reserve.
Clapp saw his first action on the Saints' second possession. At first he played mostly in the team's jumbo packages, but then played at guard after left tackle Jermon Bushrod was injured. Bushrod's injury moved Andrus Peat to left tackle and Clapp played guard.
"I was ready," Clapp said. "The coaches had prepared me all week. I was confident. Overall I thought it was a solid first outing."
Clapp was one of four former LSU players in the game. Carolina offensive lineman Trai Turner and defensive backs Eric Reid and Donte Jackson also played.
Jackson, like Clapp, is a rookie. Jackson, who played at Riverdale High School in New Orleans, made an impact on the game. He intercepted a Drew Brees pass on a 2-point conversion and returned it for 2 points to cut the score to 12-9. He also had three tackles and a pass breakup.
"Dude's just a great talent," Clapp said about his former college teammate. "Ever since he came to LSU, we always thought he was special."
Jackson, chosen in the second round by the Panthers, came into the game with four interceptions, tops among all rookies in the league. His interception on the conversion doesn't count as an offiical interception, but it was still a big play in the game for Carolina, giving them their only second half points.
"It was a scramble drill," Jackson said. "I was able to sit in my zone and kind of read the quarterback's eyes."
But the play wasn't enough to prevent the Panthers from losing their sixth straight game.
"It's tough man, it's tough," Jackson said. "Like I always say, everyone wants to win in this league. You prepare all week to win, and I think the close ones like that, they hurt the worse."
Clapp and Jackson spoke briefly after the game.
"He just told me he'd see me in a few weeks," Clapp said. "D Jack was always a good guy in the locker room at LSU and I always enjoyed his presence."
The Saints will host the Panthers on Dec. 30 in the regular season finale when Jackson plays his first professional game in his hometown.