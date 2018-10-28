New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas (13) celebrates after catching a pass in front of Minnesota Vikings strong safety George Iloka, left, during the first half Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018, in Minneapolis.
MINNEAPOLIS — This time, there was no last-second miracle to save the Vikings.
No miracle finishes came to the Minnesota Vikings’ rescue this time. Yes, there were times when the Saints’ pass defense took on that matadorish quality of the Minnesota Miracle divisional playoff game. But ultimately it was the Saints making enough big plays on both sides of the ball to forge yet another impressive road victory, this by a 30-20 count Sunday night.
Last Sunday’s 24-23 win at Baltimore was impressive for the fact that it came out in the elements where the Saints play a minority of their games, New Orleans’ No. 1-ranked offense coming to blows with the NFL’s No. 1 defense. It may have even been wind that pushed Justin Tucker’s seemingly straight-arrow extra point attempt that would have sent the game to overtime wide right, but in the NFL you gratefully take your good fortune and move on.
This was more like what the Saints are used to, this ear-splittingly loud, upside down-looking Viking longship they call U.S. Bank Stadium. The Saints took all the noise and the giant drum they bang on the sideline as the fans chant “Skol!” (they say it’s a Viking war chant — what do I know, I’m from South Louisiana) and the fireworks inside and out and turned it back on Minnesota’s favorite sons full blast.
“Whatever it takes to get the ‘W,’” Saints running back Mark Ingram said. “We’re different. This team is different.”
This time, it was the Saints who came up with the game-changing play when all seemed so dark. Marshon Lattimore returned an Adam Thielen fumble to set up a Saints touchdown to give New Orleans a 17-13 halftime lead, just when it looked like Minnesota was destined for a double-digit lead (and the ball to start the second half). It was the Saints muscling up on offense with the critical yards and plays they needed on a night when consistent production was elusive (Minnesota seriously outgained New Orleans 423-270). And it was the Saints secondary that started slow, as if suffering from a "Minnesota Miracle" hangover when Marcus Williams flat missed Stefon Diggs on the last play of a 29-24 stunner.
Eventually, though, they cornered Vikings’ quarterback Kirk Cousins on a melting ice floe. By the end Cousins (not the Vikings’ playoff win quarterback; that was Case Keenum) was adrift in a sea of coverage sacks and tipped passes and even a pick-6 from the much-maligned P.J. Williams that put the Saints up 27-13 in the third.
“We started off slow, especially myself,” P.J. Williams said. “But a turnover will always turn things around.”
It was the kind of win you need to prove you have the mettle to get all the way to the NFL’s ultimate game.
It was the kind of win you need to gain the all-important edges come the playoffs.
Saturday’s LSU-Alabama game isn’t the only clash of titans in our corner of the world this weekend. Sunday in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome, the Saints will host the Los Angeles Rams in a game that, at least at midseason, has home-field advantage implications writ large on its cover.
The 6-1 Saints against the 8-0 Rams, arguably the two best teams going in the NFL. It’s going to be like olden times again when these two shared an address in the NFC West back in the 1970s — only now the Saints are really good, too.
The Rams look like a great team, but in the NFL everyone has to lose sometime. The Saints can attest to that, pushed up and down the field by the Buccaneers in a 48-40 loss in their season opener.
That defeat looks like an aging black-and-white photograph on the wall as this season hurtles forward. New Orleans has peeled off six straight since for one of the best starts in franchise history, winning not just on Drew Brees’ Hall of Fame right arm — the Saints won with him throwing for just 120 yards and the season’s first interception — but on the running of Alvin Kamara and a fresh Ingram, a defense that gives up economy-sized chunks of yardage at times but also comes through with the huge plays when needed, and an airtight kicking game.
It’s called complementary football, and the Saints are playing that game to the hilt.
No need to adjust your TV screens, Drew Brees, Teddy Bridgewater and Taysom Hill really were just on the field at the same time.
“It’s been different teams and different games,” Saints coach Sean Payton said. “And yet there are some similar patterns that are important.”
And if there is a little payback along the way for an excruciating defeat from January? Well, who could blame the Saints for enjoying a “Who Dat” moment here in the great white north before turning their focus on to the next mission: Beat L.A.
