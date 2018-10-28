MINNEAPOLIS — Forty-six minutes after Sunday’s game ended, only litter populated the long-vacated sections inside of U.S. Bank Stadium.

Every section except one.

Deep down behind the end zone, opposite of the section that harbored a winter full of nightmares, a group of Saints fans, about a dozen or so, many dressed in No. 9 jerseys, hung around to cheer the members of the team as they exited a tunnel and headed toward the team bus. This, too, was different from last year, when it felt like an entire stadium hung around to celebrate Stefon Diggs’ Minnesota Miracle that sent the Vikings to the NFC title.

But that wasn’t the case on Sunday. The Saints are no longer stranded in that nightmare. This team came back to Minnesota and beat the Vikings 30-20, in a way that let the rest of the league know this team is for real. That is one of the real contenders, a team that can win even when Drew Brees only throws for 120 yards.

“We’re here for it,” Cam Jordan said. “If you want to say it, we’re here for all the smoke.”

Jordan says he could feel the moment when the game shifted. It wasn’t the turnover at the end of the first half that New Orleans used to steal the lead. And it wasn’t even necessarily the P.J. Williams interception that was returned for a touchdown.

It was the culmination of all those things. By the end of it, the Saints could feel their opponent’s will breaking. It is a feeling they have felt at different points this season, in each game, and winning in a variety of ways has helped them form an identity of a team that can bully you or win in high-flying fashion.

“I think we were in a slugfest until the third quarter and you felt them break,” Jordan said. “At some point, they didn’t want it anymore. We’re going to be in a slugfest every game.”

The start wasn’t the one the Saints wanted. New Orleans ended up in a slugfest because it came out of the gate slow, and for most of the first half it felt a lot like the Week 3 game against the Atlanta Falcons. You know, the one where everyone not named Marshon Lattimore was getting smoked and had people thinking Calvin Ridley had arrived as the second coming of Julio Jones.

But then the defense settled down against the Vikings. It covered. It got after the quarterback. It scored touchdowns. It took a little while for the defense to show the things it wanted to do, for the pass rush and the secondary to appear capable of getting stops. It made the plays it had to make to win the game, like Sheldon Rankins showing up with a pair of critical sacks, Marcus Davenport adding another, P.J. Williams intercepting a pass and running it back for a score and Lattimore breaking up a third-down pass.

The pass rush showing up was just another feather in the defense’s cap. It has won games by stopping the run, breaking up passes and by getting pressure. This wasn’t something the defense could do a few years ago. The team knows it.

“It shows how far we’ve grown as a team. I go back to my rookie year (2016),” Rankins said. “We lost a lot of games that everyone in the building felt we could win. Little things here and there held us back. Last year we showed that we’re able to win games in a multitude of ways. This year coming back, we knew we were going to have a target on our back.”

As for the early struggles, to be fair, this probably wasn’t a fair representation of how the secondary wants to play moving forward or will play moving forward. New Orleans often played sides on defense, with Lattimore locked to the right, Eli Apple to the left, and Williams in the slot, though Apple did move about at times when Minnesota's formations called for it.

The typical method of operation is to have Lattimore shadow the opposition’s top cornerback, which helps the defense force the matchups instead of reacting to what the offense wants to give. Last year in the playoffs, Lattimore matched up with top Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen on 30 snaps, including four times he followed him into the slot.

On Sunday, Lattimore only saw Thielen the few times he came over to his side of the field. Minnesota was instead able to move its players about the field and get the matchups it wanted. This often put Williams in a bad spot in the slot, where he matched up against Thielen and Stefon Diggs. By the end of the first half, he had given up four catches on four targets for 74 yards (two to Thielen, two to Diggs) and was also flagged twice for 18 yards.

In all, Williams allowed six receptions for 104 yards and two touchdowns. Apple allowed five for 70 yards, and Lattimore surrendered four for 53 yards. All the players said things would get better.

“I was out there doing what I could,” Apple said. “I feel like it was more plays I could have made on the ball if I react quicker and correct my eyes. That comes with more practice and getting a better understanding of the defense.”

Apple should continue to settle in, and the defense will continue to improve as it can do more and more. It isn’t perfect. There are still several weeks to get there, but New Orleans is smoothing out the edges while it continues to win games.

That might be worth hanging around to cheer one more time.

Bullies

The Saints are becoming a team that can bully their opponents. Forget about the high-flying offense. This is a team that can mix it up in the trenches, grind out the clock, and get after the quarterback. New Orleans keeps proving that it can do the gritty things that travel during the playoffs. The question is whether the Saints will need to travel in the playoffs. They might not need to if they keep winning games.

Rankin’ up

Speaking of bullies, did you see Sheldon Rankins completely dominate Danny Isidora for a pair of sacks? The defensive tackle is playing the best football of his career, and it is starting to show up on a weekly basis. He’s shown he can win with a spin move. Now he’s showing he can dominate guys with power. When he’s getting after it, the Saints defensive line is a whole lot better.

Feeling it

Next week is the biggest test this team will face this season. The Rams. The only other team in the NFC that looks like a real, true contender. The game is at home in the dome and could be a preview of the conference title game if these teams stay on their current tracks. At this point, there isn’t a team in the NFL I would pick against the Saints. That doesn’t mean they’ll win them all, but they’ve earned the benefit of doubt.