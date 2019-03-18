Saints free agent linebacker Manti Te'o is visiting with the Oakland Raiders, according to a report by Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network.
Te'o was used sparingly this past season, his second with the Saints.
He played in just five games, starting two after falling on the depth chart behind linebackers Demario Davis, A.J. Klein and Alex Anzalone.
The former Notre Dame standout recorded 18 tackles. He recorded 62 tackles (seven tackles for loss) in his first season in New Orleans.
If Te'o happens to sign with the Raiders, it would be his second NFL stint in California. He played his first four NFL seasons with the San Diego Chargers.