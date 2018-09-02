A feeding frenzy ensues in the NFL as soon as the cuts around the league begin to happen, with teams making waiver claims on the players other teams could not fit on the 53-man roster.
New Orleans has made more claims than it has seen players claimed in the past couple of seasons, but all of that changed on Sunday.
Four Saints were claimed by other teams, tied with Buffalo for the most in the NFL and a sign of the depth on the New Orleans roster.
Fifth-round pick Natrell Jamerson was claimed by the Houston Texans, sixth-rounder Kamrin Moore went to the Giants, 2017 sixth-rounder Al-Quadin Muhammad was grabbed by the Colts and veteran receiver Tanner McEvoy, picked up from the Seahawks last week for an audition in the final preseason game, went to the Dolphins.
And those four were not the only players cast off by the Saints to make an initial 53-man roster. Cornerback De'Vante Harris, who was cut after the second preseason game, made the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and the Cleveland Browns liked defensive tackle Devaroe Lawrence so much that they sent New Orleans a seventh-round pick in exchange for his services.