The New Orleans Saints will open the season without their starting left guard and a free-agent prize signed at wide receiver.
Andrus Peat, who was limited in practice this week and questionable for the game, is inactive for the game, which likely means Josh LeRibeus is starting in place of Peat.
Wide receiver Cameron Meredith, who missed a lot of time in training camp as he returns from an ACL tear, is also inactive. With Meredith out, the Saints will turn to Austin Carr in the slot.
Veteran cornerback P.J. Williams, who missed two weeks in the preseason due to a bruised rib suffered in the preseason opener against Jacksonville, is also inactive, leaving second-year players Arthur Maulet and Justin Hardee behind the top three cornerbacks: Marshon Lattimore, Ken Crawley and Patrick Robinson.
Defensive end Mitchell Loewen, nose tackle Taylor Stallworth, tight end Dan Arnold and rookie lineman Will Clapp round out the inactive list.