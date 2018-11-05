The Saints are doing their homework on one of the bigger names on the free-agent market.
Wide receiver Dez Bryant will work out for the Saints on Tuesday, according to the NFL Network. He will be part of a group of three receivers visiting the team. One of the others is Brandon Marshall, who built his name with the Broncos, Dolphins and Jets.
Bryant and the Dallas Cowboys parted ways ahead of this season. The 30-year-old finished 2017 with 69 catches for 838 yards and six touchdowns.
While New Orleans could simply be updating emergency lists, which happens regularly throughout the season, the interest in Bryant comes at a time when New Orleans is struggling to get production out of its receivers not named Michael Thomas.
Ted Ginn Jr. is on injured reserve with a knee injury, and Cam Meredith, who was signed this offseason, hasn't played more than 26 percent of the snaps the last three weeks. He has nine catches for 114 yards with one touchdown.
Rookie Tre'Quan Smith has played the majority of the snaps as the No. 2 wide receiver, and while he has shown promise, the Saints could use another viable option at wide receiver.
The rookie has 12 catches for 214 yards, but 111 of his yards came against the Washington Redskins. He had two catches for 23 yards and a touchdown last week against the Rams.