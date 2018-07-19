Former Saints linebacker Jonathan Vilma is on his way to becoming a big name in the college football broadcasting scene.
Vilma, who just signed a new contract with ESPN, will take over for former LSU star Booger McFarland on ABC, joining Kevin Negandhi and Mack Brown on Saturday Night Football.
McFarland is moving on to the Monday Night Football booth.
For Vilma, the move is a big promotion, making him one of the faces of ESPN's college football coverage for the foreseeable future.
“Growing up, watching the sport I love was second only to playing the game,” Vilma said in a statement. “Being able to connect with fans, providing them that same enjoyment I had as kid, is what drives me each and every day. I look forward to this new challenge, joining Kevin and Mack each week, and appreciate the help Chris Cotter has provided me during my first two seasons at ESPN.”