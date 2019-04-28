The NFL draft ended on Saturday. Here is a list of players the Saints have signed as undrafted free agents. Three undrafted free agents from last year are on the Saints roster: receiver Keith Kirkwood, defensive tackle Taylor Stallworth and quarterback J.T. Barrett. In all, the Saints have 11 undrafted players on the roster.
List will be updated as more names are confirmed.
Kenny Bigelow, DT, West Virginia
Carl Granderson, DE, Wyoming ($15k signing bonus, $70K base salary guaranteed, per source)
Ethan Greenidge, OT, Villanova
Chase Hansen, LB, Utah
Deonte Harris, Assumption, WR
Darnell Holland, RB, Kennesaw State
Corbin Kaufusi, DE, BYU
Lil' Jordan Humphrey, WR
Derrick Kelly, OT, Florida State ($2K signing bonus, per source)
Nick Moore, LS, Georgia ($5K signing bonus, $10 K base salary guaranteed, per source)
Divine Ozigbo, RB, Nebraska
Jake Powell, TE, Monmouth ($1K signing bonus, per source)
Shy Tuttle, DL, Tennessee