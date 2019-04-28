NO.saintseaglesdiv67.011419
The NFL draft ended on Saturday. Here is a list of players the Saints have signed as undrafted free agents.  Three undrafted free agents from last year are on the Saints roster: receiver Keith Kirkwood, defensive tackle Taylor Stallworth and quarterback J.T. Barrett. In all, the Saints have 11 undrafted players on the roster. 

List will be updated as more names are confirmed.

Kenny Bigelow, DT, West Virginia

Carl Granderson, DE, Wyoming ($15k signing bonus, $70K base salary guaranteed, per source)

Ethan Greenidge, OT, Villanova

Chase Hansen, LB, Utah

Deonte Harris, Assumption, WR

Darnell Holland, RB, Kennesaw State

Corbin Kaufusi, DE, BYU

Lil' Jordan Humphrey, WR

Derrick Kelly, OT, Florida State ($2K signing bonus, per source)

Nick Moore, LS, Georgia ($5K signing bonus, $10 K base salary guaranteed, per source)

Divine Ozigbo, RB, Nebraska

Jake Powell, TE, Monmouth ($1K signing bonus, per source)

Shy Tuttle, DL, Tennessee

