Barring a trade, the New Orleans Saints have just one draft pick on Friday, when the second and third rounds of the draft will be held. The Saints have a second roubd pick (No. 62 overall) and don't have a third round pick. They didn't have a pick on Thursday for the first round.
Here's a list of every player the Saints have drafted in the second and third round since Sean Payton took over as head coach in 2006. Some years, the Saints didn't have a second or third round pick.
SECOND ROUND
2017
Marcus Williams, S, Utah
2016
Michael Thomas, WR, Ohio State
Vonn Bell, S, Ohio State
2015
Hau'olo Kakaha, LB, Washington
2014
Stanley Jean-Baptiste, DB, Nebraska
2010
Charles Brown, T, USC
2008
Tracy Porter, DB, Indiana
2006
Roman Harper, DB, Alabama
THIRD ROUND
2018
Tre'Quan Smith, WR, UCF
2017
Alvin Kamara, RB, Tennessee
Alex Anzalone, Lb, Florida
Trey Hendrickson, DE, Florida Atlantic
2015
Garrett Grayson, QB, Colorado State
P.J. Williams, CB, Florida State
2013
Terron Armstead, OL, UAPB;
John Jenkins, DT, Georgia
2012
Akiem Hicks, DE, Regina
2011
Martez Wilson, LB, Illinois
Johnny Patrick, DB, Louisville
2010
Jimmy Graham, TE, Miami
2007
Usama Young, DB, Kent State
Andy Alleman, G, Akron