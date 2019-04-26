NO.saintsrams.110518582

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas (13) pulls out a cell phone that was stashed under the field goal post after scoring a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams in New Orleans, La. Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018. Thomas used the phone to recreate a touchdown celebration performed by former Saints player Joe Horn in 2003.

 Advocate staff photo by LESLIE GAMBONI

Barring a trade, the New Orleans Saints have just one draft pick on Friday, when the second and third rounds of the draft will be held. The Saints have a second roubd pick (No. 62 overall) and don't have a third round pick. They didn't have a pick on Thursday for the first round.  

Here's a list of every player the Saints have drafted in the second and third round since Sean Payton took over as head coach in 2006. Some years, the Saints didn't have a second or third round pick. 

SECOND ROUND

2017

Marcus Williams, S, Utah

2016

Michael Thomas, WR, Ohio State

Vonn Bell, S, Ohio State

2015

Hau'olo Kakaha, LB, Washington

2014

Stanley Jean-Baptiste, DB, Nebraska

2010

Charles Brown, T, USC

2008

Tracy Porter, DB, Indiana

2006

Roman Harper, DB, Alabama

THIRD ROUND 

2018 

Tre'Quan Smith, WR, UCF

2017

Alvin Kamara, RB, Tennessee

Alex Anzalone, Lb, Florida

Trey Hendrickson, DE, Florida Atlantic

2015

Garrett Grayson, QB, Colorado State

P.J. Williams, CB, Florida State

2013

Terron Armstead, OL, UAPB;

John Jenkins, DT, Georgia

2012

Akiem Hicks, DE, Regina

2011

Martez Wilson, LB, Illinois

Johnny Patrick, DB, Louisville

2010

Jimmy Graham, TE, Miami

2007

Usama Young, DB, Kent State

Andy Alleman, G, Akron

