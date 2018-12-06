The Saints don’t think it is going to rain during Sunday’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
They know.
“It doesn’t look like it’s going to rain,” coach Sean Payton said. “It’s going to rain, 95 percent chance of rain.”
So, the team will spend this week preparing to get ready for it. That includes doing wet-ball drills during Thursday’s practice and making sure everyone is equipped with the right style of cleats for the game.
The team has also scouted the weather much like they scout their upcoming opponent.
“There will be some wind, 10-12 miles per hour,” Payton said. “It will head from their locker room to the pirate ship.”
While the team is preparing to play in some weather, it also isn’t something that is unique.
“We’ve been there before where we were sent in at halftime to go eat oranges for a half hour and stretch and come back out and play,” Payton said. “It’s South Florida.”