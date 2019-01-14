Atlanta mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms isn't quite sure which teams she wants to see in Atlanta in a few weeks for Super Bowl 53.

But she definitely knows whom she does NOT want to see...

"Just anybody other than the Saints," Bottoms said last week. "I know there's going to be a bounty on me ... for saying that. But if it can't be the Falcons, then, hey, as long as it's not the Saints then I'm happy."

There's no love lost between New Orleans and Atlanta. The two are one another's biggest rival.

Saints fans have certainly gotten their fill of teasing Falcons fans, whom two years ago watched their team blow a 28-3 lead in the third quarter to the New England Patriots en route to a 34-28 overtime loss in Super Bowl 51.

Atlanta has never won a Super Bowl. Besides the loss to New England, Atlanta also lost to the Denver Broncos in Super Bowl 33 in 1999.

The Saints have won the only Super Bowl they've appeared in, defeating the Indianapolis Colts, 31-17, in 2010 in Super Bowl 44.

Besides the possibility of thousands of Saints fans descending upon Atlanta for the Super Bowl, there's also the chance New Orleans takes over the Falcons' practice facility.

According to the Atlanta Journal Constitution, the Saints would practice at Atlanta's team facilities in Flowery Branch and dress for the game in its locker room at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Asked in December about that possibility last month, Falcons coach Dan Quinn took the high road.

"Whomever is playing for the championship, I guess I’m most disappointed that we won’t be the ones playing and practicing in our facility," Quinn said, via the AJC.

New Orleans hosts the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday at 2:05 in the NFC championship game.