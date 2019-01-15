It might have been the longest drive in postseason history.

The drive lasted 11 minutes, 29 seconds, spanned 18 plays, gained 92 yards and gave New Orleans its first lead against Philadelphia on Sunday. The Saints eventually won, 20-14, and will play the Rams in the NFC title game this weekend.

The drive had a little bit of everything, but more than anything it was long. It was so long that Terron Armstead didn’t even bother to celebrate when Michael Thomas finally ended the drive with a 2-yard touchdown catch.

“Hell no,” the offensive tackle said. “I had to find the oxygen.”

Here’s a closer look at how the epic drive came together.

Snap 1

First-and-10

Field position: New Orleans 8

Personnel: Three receivers, one running back, one tight end

Result: Mark Ingram runs for 1 yard

It looked like New Orleans was in an advantageous position to run on this play. The Saints spread the defense out, and Philadelphia only had six men in the box. New Orleans generally picks up about 4 yards when put against such light boxes, but it wasn’t in the cards this time.

The Saints nearly opened up a hole for Ingram to cut back through, but guard Andrus Peat lost control of his man, which allowed Philadelphia to bring the running back to the ground quickly.

Snap 2

Second-and-9

Field position: New Orleans 9

Personnel: Two receivers, two running backs, one tight end

Result: Defensive holding

Kamara lines up in the slot, motions behind the line and goes right into a wheel route. It is hard not to think the ball is going his direction, but he was only targeted 10 times while in motion during the season.

This time isn’t any different. Cornerback Cre’Veon LeBlanc follows Kamara across the field, though he gets caught up in traffic while tracking him. Corey Graham is in the box, ready to break if the ball goes to that side of the field. It would have been a tough play to make. Instead, Brees looks elsewhere, and while doing so, Peat gets beat by 75 and gives up a pressure, which forces a quick pass to Ingram on an out route out of the backfield.

It falls incomplete, but the play is negated when the officials flag Rasul Douglas for holding Ted Ginn Jr. on a curl route.

Snap 3

First-and-10

Field position: New Orleans 14

Personnel: Two quarterbacks, two running backs, one receiver, one tight end

Result: Mark Ingram runs for 4 yards

Kamara lines up as the Z receiver on the right side of the formation and motions to the other side of the formation, before cutting back and going the other way, which creates the idea that he could be taking the ball on a jet sweep. The Saints ran 11 of them during the regular season, including seven to Kamara.

But this is also window dressing, and something the Saints use several times throughout this drive. Instead of handing it to Kamara, New Orleans gives the ball to Ingram, who runs it up the middle for a gain of 4 yards.

Snap 4

Second-and-6

Field position: New Orleans 18

Personnel: Three receivers, one tight end, one running back

Result: Drew Brees passes to Ted Ginn Jr. for 8 yards

The Saints have three receivers to the right side of the field. When Brees takes the snap, he rolls out to the right side of the field and quickly targets Ginn, who badly shook Avonte Maddox when breaking outside, on an out route.

If Ginn had not gotten open, Michael Thomas ran another out route just 5 yards deeper down the field than his teammate. Brees would have been able to get him the ball.

Snap 5

First-and-10

Field position: New Orleans 26

Personnel: Three receivers, one tight end, one running back

Result: Alvin Kamara runs for 1 yard

Brees points out Jordan Hicks, who was on the outside and made him the middle linebacker in terms of the play was blocked. The adjustment didn’t matter, as Hicks was able to get free and drop Kamara after he gained a yard.

Snap 6

Second-and-9

Field position: New Orleans 27

Personnel: Two quarterbacks, three wide receivers, one tight end

Result: Pass to Michael Thomas for 11 yards

Thomas lines up in the slot and takes off across the middle on a crossing route against zone coverage. The play is a small, but significant example of his awareness and chemistry with Brees. Instead of continuing across the field and either running into coverage or falling out of the quarterback’s sight line due to a muddled pocket to Brees’ right, Thomas cuts his route off on the hash, which causes linebacker Nigel Bradham to overpursue, and leaves the receiver wide open to turn up the field for more yardage.

The Eagles played man and doubled Thomas often during the first meeting between these teams. This time, they played more zone, which allowed plays such as this to happen. Neither approach was overly effective on the All-Pro wide receiver.

Snap 7

First-and-10

Field position: New Orleans 38

Personnel: Three receivers, one tight end, one running back

Result: Pass to Keith Kirkwood for 6 yards

The Saints use one of their favorite passing concepts. The play puts a player in the flat on each side of the field, with a curl route above it, about 10 yards down the field. Brees opts against both sides of the field and hits Keith Kirkwood, who came out of the slot and ran a route over the middle, for an easy gain.

Snap 8

Second-and-4

Field position: New Orleans 44

Personnel: Two receivers, two tight ends, one running back

Result: Alvin Kamara runs for 1 yard

Kamara almost broke free for a big gain on this play. He had an open hole, but as he tried to stay as far away from an Eagles defensive player who was progressively shaking free of Garrett Griffin’s block, he tripped over the leg of guard Larry Warford to end the threat.

Snap 9

Third-and-3

Field position: New Orleans 45

Personnel: Three receivers, one tight end, one running back

Result: Pass to Josh Hill for 9 yards

Josh Hill lines up in the backfield next to Brees like a running back. The tight end has been used in that spot before, but typically he stays in protection or does not see the ball. Sunday’s pass was the first time he has been targeted out of the backfield, and only the second time this season a tight end had been targeted out of the backfield after Ben Watson caught a pass from the position earlier this year.

Hill had one play against the Rams earlier this season when he started in the backfield and motioned to the line of scrimmage before being targeted. It was a good time to break tendency, as it resulted in a first down on a critical drive.

Snap 10

First-and-10

Field position: Philadelphia 46

Personnel: Two quarterbacks, two tight ends, one wide receiver, one running back

Result: Incomplete pass to Taysom Hill

Taysom Hill should have scored a touchdown. The Saints had the perfect call. With the heavier personnel on the field, the Eagles played a base defense, creating the look New Orleans wanted to exploit.

This was the first game the Saints have used this personnel package since playing the Rams earlier this season. The package also debuted in that game.

Hill, who was running a go route, was lined up in the slot. Safety Malcolm Jenkins covered tight end Josh Hill, and Michael Thomas, who ran a deep out route, drew the attention of the other safety, leaving Taysom Hill one-on-one. He got behind the coverage, but Brees’ pass was short, which allowed the defensive back to get under it and break up the pass.

Brees is now 0 for 6 on passes traveling 35 or more yards through the air.

Taysom Hill was quite involved in this game. New Orleans used him on 25 percent of the offensive snaps and seem to put him on the field more often when opposing defenses cover him with a defensive back instead of a linebacker. The last time he was above 20 percent was Week 10 against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Snap 11

Second-and-10

Field position: Philadelphia 46

Personnel: Two quarterbacks, two wide receivers, one running back, one tight end

Result: Holding on Andrus Peat.

Taysom Hill could have thrown the ball to two different players who would have scored on this play. The Eagles’ coverage busted, leaving Jenkins alone on Kamara and Kirkwood. This allowed the running back to get open up the seam. Kirkwood was left alone on an out route.

But the play never happened because Peat was whistled for holding Haloti Ngata. The guard had a rough day but is playing through a broken hand. Even though it didn’t count, this play shows just how well schemed this game was for the Saints. The coaching staff designed at least three plays that beat the defense and should have resulted in touchdowns but were not due to a lack of execution.

Snap 12

Second-and-20

Field position: New Orleans 44

Personnel: Three receivers, one tight end, one running back

Result: Pass to Michael Thomas for 20 yards

Thomas dominated the Eagles on Sunday, and his primary weapon was the deep in route, which perfectly exploited their zone coverage. Thomas got between the cornerback and safety to pull in this pass. He used this route for five catches during the game.

The interesting thing is that Philadelphia was excellent against these routes this season, allowing 11 receptions on 27 targets. Teams were just 4 of 12 on this route on passes 15 or more yards down the field, according to Sports Info Solutions.

Snap 13

First-and-10

Field position: Philadelphia 36

Personnel: Two quarterbacks, two wide receivers, one running back, one tight end

Result: Tre’Quan Smith runs for 5 yards.

The jet sweep action from earlier comes back on a handoff to Tre’Quan Smith. Brandon Graham took a good angle to the play, and Smith managed to gain five yards, couldn’t beat the linebacker around the edge and is quickly brought down after cutting up the field.

Snap 14

Second-and-5

Field position: Philadelphia 31

Personnel: Two quarterbacks, two wide receivers, one running back, one tight end

Result: Alvin Kamara runs for 4 yards

The action remains. This time, Tommylee Lewis runs the fake as Brees pitches the ball to Kamara, who takes off to the left side of the line. The play comes to an end after Josh Hill misses a block on Douglas, a rarity for him. According to Sports Info Solutions, the tight end only blew two blocks on running plays during the regular season.

Pitches to the left have been very effective for the Saints this season, as Kamara gained 45 yards on nine attempts during the season.

Snap 15

Third-and-1

Field position: Philadelphia 27

Personnel: Two quarterbacks, two wide receivers, one running back, one tight end

Result: Alvin Kamara runs for 1 yard.

Kamara nails a third-down run up the middle.

Snap 16

First-and-10

Field position: Philadelphia 26

Personnel: Two quarterbacks, two wide receivers, one running back, one tight end

Result: Holding on Max Unger.

Taysom Hill kept the ball on a designed run to the right side of the field, but center Max Unger is called for the weakest holding penalty you’ll see in an NFL game, and the play comes back.

It was the first penalty for Unger since Week 9 of the 2016 season.

Snap 17

First-and-20

Field position: Philadelphia 26

Personnel: Three receivers, one running back, one tight end

Result: Incomplete pass to Michael Thomas

The drive that saved the season almost ended right here.

Brees played a good game that also featured a handful of passes that were simply off the mark. This was one of the bad plays.

Thomas, who was operating out of the slot, got paired up with Bradham on an out route. Brees targeted the wide receiver, but the pass came in behind Thomas and the ball skipped off his hands as he reached back for it. The throw came dangerously close to falling into the hands of LeBlanc.

Instead, it hit the turf before it reached him. Sometimes luck plays a big part in winning games.

Snap 18

Second-and-20

Field position: Philadelphia 36

Personnel: Two quarterbacks, three wide receivers, one running back

Result: Pass to Alvin Kamara for 4 yards

With pressure closing in, Brees hurries a pass to Kamara in the flat. The only person there to block is Thomas, who is running a crossing route. Everyone else is on vertical routes.

This play is the same one New Orleans used against Washington when Brees broke the all-time passing yardage mark. And just like on that play, Smith managed to get wide open up the sideline. Unfortunately, Brees never got a chance to see him this time due to pressure.

Snap 19

Third-and-16

Field position: Philadelphia 32

Personnel: Two quarterbacks, three wide receivers, one running back

Result: Pass to Michael Thomas for 20 yards

The drive almost ended here, too.

The pass rush immediately forces Brees out of the pocket, forcing him to slip out and take a few steps up the field. He eventually passes the ball to Thomas, who sat between two defensive players. Somehow, he makes the catch and slips by them to convert the first down.

Thomas’ awareness and ability to make himself “friendly” for the quarterback on plays such as these are one of the more underrated aspects of his game.

Snap 20

First-and-10

Field position: Philadelphia 12

Personnel: Two quarterbacks, two wide receivers, one tight end, one running back

Result: False start on Andrus Peat

Peat gets flagged for a false start. The holding penalties are understandable considering his health. This one, however, was rough.

Snap 21

First-and-15

Field position: Philadelphia 17

Personnel: Three wide receivers, one running back, one tight end

Result: Alvin Kamara run for 15 yards

In what was one of the better-designed plays of the game, the Saints got Kamara loose for a 15-yard run to the right side of the field.

To the left, the Saints showed some screen action with Thomas. Armstead pulled out that way to serve as the lead blocker. To the right, Kirkwood, Unger and Warford laid down key blocks to leave Kamara in the one-on-one situation the Saints were seeking against the safety.

The misdirection allowed New Orleans to gain a significant advantage to the right side of the field.

Snap 22

First-and-2

Field position: Philadelphia 2

Personnel: Three wide receivers, one running back, one tight end

Result: Pass to Michael Thomas for a 2-yard touchdown

Throw the ball to Thomas and let him go up and get it. Easy money.