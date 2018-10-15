The Saints want to get back to being balanced.
Not just between running and passing attempts, but also between their running backs.
Last week saw Mark Ingram return to the field following a four-game suspension for violating the league’s policy on performance-enhancing drugs, and New Orleans did not wait to put him to use. The veteran running back logged 18 offensive touches, while Alvin Kamara only had nine.
The imbalance was a bit of a surprise considering how effective Kamara was during the first four weeks of the season, even though he had been listed with a knee injury leading up to the game. Saints coach Sean Payton said on Monday that wasn’t the plan and all the explosive plays the offense had during the win over Washington changed how the game was played.
“It just changes how the game unfolds. Alvin’s nine touches, I think is a little bit of byproduct of a 60-yard scoring strike, another 40,” Payton said. “Those change kind of the pitch count, if you will.”
There was also one touch Kamara should have gotten but did not. Quarterback Taysom Hill decided to keep the ball on one read-option play instead of handing it off to the running back, who likely would have been able to run the ball in for a long touchdown.
While being asked a question about the play, a reporter mentioned it “might” have led to a long play. Payton didn’t wait for the reporter to finish.
“Might?” he said. “Holy cow!”
Hill still picked up the first down, so it wasn’t all bad, but the play shows he still has some room to grow and develop within this offense.