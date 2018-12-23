Why are the Saints dropping their best pass rushers in coverage?
If you haven’t screamed a version of that phrase at your television, or don't know someone who has, you probably haven’t been watching this team very closely. Some of the criticisms have been fair. It’s tough to see Cam Jordan sitting in a shallow zone when there is no pressure on the quarterback.
But there is a method to defensive coordinators Dennis Allen’s madness. It’s appeared many times this season. A couple of weeks ago against the Buccaneers, Sheldon Rankins dropped into a shallow zone and knocked a pass away intended for wide receiver Chris Godwin. Then, during Sunday’s 31-28 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers, the defensive tackle sat in a zone, read a pass to wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster and ripped it out of his hands for the game-sealing fumble.
Rankins hasn’t heard the criticisms about defensive linemen dropping into coverage on a zone blitz, but he does have an easy answer for them.
“That’s football,” he said.
There was a lot of football on Sunday. Some of it was good. Some of it was bad. There was a lot of talk about this defense creeping toward elite status the past few weeks. A handful of blown coverages and issues stopping what might be the league’s best wide-receiver duo of Antonio Brown and Smith-Schuster dumped a little bit of water on that narrative.
But maybe it shouldn’t have. This group got the plays it needed down the stretch. Two forced fumbles on late drives delivered New Orleans to the No. 1 seed in the NFC. Having a clutch performance has to count for something, even if there are some areas to clean up.
There was no more significant play than the one made by Rankins. The Saints use this wrinkle often. There are times when Jordan is in coverage. Marcus Davenport has dropped and covered shallow zones and even followed Falcons receiver Julio Jones up the field earlier this year. Earlier in Sunday’s game, Tyeler Davison dropped into a zone.
And, no, it isn't always easy for a bigger guy to move around in space against more athletic players.
"With a guy like Ben (Roethlisberger), it's hard because he'll go back there and scramble and turn it into backyard football, so you have to move over with those guys," Davison said. "We work on it."
The Saints aren’t changing the game by dropping linemen, but it puts players in position to defend against underneath route and can confuse quarterbacks. It’s another layer of confusion and deception for a defense that loves to make offenses decipher their intentions.
The call on Sunday dictated that Rankins drop into a zone if the Steelers go with an empty backfield. Once he dropped back, he read the play to Smith-Schuster and got the ball for the offense to close things out.
“I still can’t believe it,” Rankins said. “It’s something we work on and something we practice. To be able to come into a game and do it at a moment when we needed it, that was special.”
What made it more special, or perhaps poetic, is the zone blitz was used against the team that originated it. Coach Sean Payton remembers going to Pittsburgh on a visit as a college in the early 1990s and seeing Dick LeBeau’s defenses do it.
“The very first time the two linebackers came and the end dropped, it was like we split the atom,” Payton said. “Maybe the first team to start bringing people from one side and dropping guys that would otherwise rush from the other (side).”
But the play only matters if the Saints create a fumble, and New Orleans is one of the best in the league at doing just that. The Saints entered action ranked fifth in the NFL with 10 takeaways on fumbles. They added two more Sunday, both during the last three drives of the game.
Payton said this isn’t a coincidence. Just like it isn’t a coincidence when teams don't force fumbles. So it wasn’t happenstance that New Orleans created a touchdown-saving fumble against Carolina last week when Vonn Bell ran down D.J. Moore and knocked a ball away. Just like it wasn’t random that New Orleans showed up with two key takeaways Sunday.
“That’s been a humongous emphasis for us since Dennis Allen became our defensive coordinator,” Davison said. “Before practice, we do a lot of takeaway drills, and it’s been an emphasis for a long time. Being conscious of it, and I think it’s finally paying off for us. It’s become a habit.”
Marshon Lattimore has another way of looking at it.
"We need them turnovers. We've been getting them," the cornerback said. "We haven't been getting a lot of picks, so we got to get them somehow. Fumbles are the next thing."
Winning has also become a habit.
No one is going to include this game in a study about how this defense is suffocating its opponents. That narrative, at least illustrated by numbers, took a hit Sunday. But the defense as a whole didn’t. The takeaway here should be that the defense did what it had to do to get the job done against a good opponent.
Sometimes it isn’t perfect. That’s football.