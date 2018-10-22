The Saints had a few interesting things happen with the player usage during Sunday's 24-23 win over the Baltimore Ravens.

Perhaps the notable aspect of the usage is that safety Marcus Williams only played 64.7 percent of the snaps. The free safety did not miss a snap during the first five weeks of the season, and never played fewer than 75 percent of the snaps as a rookie.

Coach Sean Payton seemed to indicate that he suffered some kind of injury late in the game.

Offensively, wide receiver Tre'Quan Smith was the main beneficiary of Ted Ginn Jr. landing on injured reserve. He played 73 percent of the snaps, while Cam Meredith played 25 percent. One of the reasons for this might have been how run-oriented the offensive game plan was.

With Andrus Peat out, Josh LeRibeus played the first 30 snaps before becoming injured. Cameron Tom played the next 41.