One of the hidden benefits of Mark Ingram missing some time to start the season is that he’s just rounding into form heading into the second half of the season while other players might be starting to feel the wear.

Mark Ingram has 'a lot of stuff pent up' for return to Saints As soon as the sound started to fill the indoor field at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Wednesday, Mark Ingram started dancing, his …

“I’m as fresh as I could possibly be at this point,” Ingram said. “I feel good. Just trying to keep my body right, keep my mind right. Just be the best player I can be.”

The Saints running back missed the first four games of the season while serving a suspension for violating the league’s policy on performance-enhancing drugs.

Since coming back, he’s looked like the Ingram of old. Through five games he picked 285 yards on 63 attempts (4.5 yards per carry) and has caught 11 passes for 120 yards.

“That was my goal to train and be in shape so where I could come in right away and pick up where we left off,” Ingram said. “(Alvin Kamara) did a great job those four games. You could see how explosive he is, how great of a player he is.

“No need to keep going on that because he’s a great player. But I just wanted to be able to jump in and help him, be fresh, and be able to help him and our team win games.”