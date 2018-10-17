Marshon Lattimore was present during Wednesday open portion of practice.
It appeared the cornerback was taking part in the session after suffering a concussion in New Orleans' last game against the Washington Redskins. The team was on a bye last week.
Lattimore's official practice participation will be listed later today when the Saints release an injury report. Coach Sean Payton said earlier this week the cornerback was still in the concussion protocol, but he would have no way to be cleared since exiting it requires taking part in football activities.
Wide receiver Ted Ginn Jr. (knee) and defensive tackle Taylor Stallworth (ankle) were not spotted during the open portion of practice.