Justin Hardee approaches special teams a lot like he approaches life.
He knows it isn't always easy, although he often makes it look like it is.
He knows it requires some sacrifice.
And it doesn't come with a whole lot of attention or fanfare.
But Hardee is a firm believer that you have to do what you have to do to get where you want to get.
That mindset, coupled with plenty of confidence that Hardee isn't afraid to let you know he has, is how he made it from Cleveland to the NFL in the first place.
He didn't come out of Glenville High School with the same accolades as some of the school's other more notable alums like Ted Ginn Jr. and Marshon Lattimore.
He never heard his name called in the 2017 NFL draft.
But ...
"I'm hungry," Hardee said. "Can't nobody take that away from me. I'm hungry, I'm determined. I'm going to get it, by any means."
Last season, as a rookie, that means was on special teams, where he led the Saints in tackles with nine. He also blocked a punt and scooped it up for a touchdown in a victory over Tampa Bay.
In last week's preseason opener against Jacksonville, he was right there with Chris Banjo on the tackle on the opening kickoff.
"He just has that will and that want-to," Saints special teams coordinator Bradford Banta said.
Hardee's goal is to be more than just a special teams player though.
He's determined to make his mark at cornerback too.
He's just in his second season at the position after playing receiver at Illinois.
He often gets pointers from Lattimore, his high school and now pro teammate who was the Defensive Rookie of the Year last season.
Lattimore is one of Hardees' biggest supporters as well as one of his toughest critics.
"If you want to be great, you can't sugarcoat it," Lattimore said. "He looked like an All-Pro corner in one rep today. I tell him when he's doing good and I tell him when he's doing bad."
Hardee has made strides at the position. He calls it a learning process.
"He's definitely improving at cornerback," Banta said. "He's learned that position while playing special teams. He knew special teams was the way he was going to stay on the 53- and 46- man roster. He knew that he wanted to be the best and he still wants to be the best.
"On special teams, it's a culture you try to build. It's like a plant. You fertilize it and it starts to build and grow and before you know it, it's a mindset."
That mindset came to Hardee long before he arrived in New Orleans last season as a rookie after being relased by the Houston Texans. It was instilled in him by his mom, Estella Perryman, who lost her battle with lung cancer in 2013.
"She was very strict and her expectations were very high," Hardee said.
But those expectations weren't just on the football field.
They applied to the classroom as well.
It's why Hardee earned three degrees (a bachelor's in communication, a master's in education and a master's in sports management) in his five years at Illinois. He somehow managed to juggle his books while also playing football and finding time to hang with his fraternity brothers in Omega Psi Phi.
Why earn all those degrees when he could have just coasted his last semester of college?
"I knew I wanted the best for myself," Hardee said. "I knew I wanted to succeed. I'm hungry, man. I want success in life period. ... I know where I came from, and I don't want to go back there."
Cleveland is near and dear to Hardee, but he knows many don't make it out of what he calls the "rough" neighborhood he's from.
He credits people like his high school coach, Ted Ginn Sr., for the guidance to help him get this far. His former coach isn't surprised.
"He worked hard to be who he is," Ginn Sr. told The Advocate last season. "He wasn't overly gifted, but he worked hard and developed it. He always had that intelligence and obedience to be something special."
How special Hardee becomes remains to be seen.
Hardee knows that as a player who was undrafted a year ago, preseason is about more than just auditioning for the Saints. It's basically an audition for all the other 31 teams as well.
And he also knows that once football is over, he has other options with his three college degrees.
But the 24-year-old Hardee isn't thinking that far ahead just yet.
"I'm young, so I have a lot of football left in me," Hardee said. "There's not even a Plan B right now. I'm sticking to Plan A."