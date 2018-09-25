WHEN: 3:25 p.m.
WHERE: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, N.J.
TV: CBS
RADIO: WWL-AM, 870; WWL-FM, 105.3 in New Orleans; KMDL-FM, 97.3 in Lafayette; WDGL-FM, 98.1 in Baton Rouge; en español: WGSO-AM, 990; WVDU-FM, 97.9
RECORDS: New Orleans 2-1; New York 1-2
COACHES: Saints, Sean Payton, 12th season, 107-72; Giants, Pat Shurmur, 1st season, 1-2 (3rd season, 11-25 overall)
GIANTS BREAKDOWN
LAST WEEK: Backs against the wall after dismal losses to Jacksonville and Dallas, New York dug deep in a desperation game on the road and controlled the Texans throughout for a 27-22 win in Houston.
OFFENSE: New York has unbelievable talent at the skill positions. Former LSU star Odell Beckham Jr. is back to form after a broken ankle ended his 2017 season, and through the first three games, Beckham has 24 catches for 271 yards. Beckham, one of the league's best big-play receivers, now has a kindred spirit at running back in the form of rookie Saquon Barkley, who is averaging 4.7 yards per carry (46 carries, 216 yards), has caught 21 passes for 137 yards and is a threat to take any touch the distance with a combination of moves and power. Sterling Shepard (14 catches, 152 yards) is also a weapon out of the slot, but the Saints will get to face the Giants without having to face speedy tight end Evan Engram, who suffered a sprained MCL against Houston. All of those weapons are directed by New Orleans native Eli Manning, who has been efficient this season, completing 73.6 percent of his passes. As good as the Giants are at the skill positions, though, New York still has one of the weakest offensive lines in the NFL, even though the Giants signed left tackle Nate Solder in the offseason. New York has given up 12 sacks, tied for 27th in the NFL, and right tackle is a mess. Former first-round disappointment Ereck Flowers gave way to undrafted free agent Chad Wheeler, who promptly gave up three sacks to J.J. Watt, and now, whoever mans that spot this week gets to take on Cameron Jordan.
DEFENSE: New York has given up 343.3 yards per game, a number that ranks 15th in the NFL through the first three weeks, but the total yardage is a little misleading. On a play-to-play basis, the Giants rank 21st in the NFL in yards-per-carry allowed (4.6) and 22nd in opposing yards per attempt (6.8). New York has also been one of the worst teams in the league at rushing the passer; only the Oakland Raiders (3) have fewer sacks than the Giants' four. The biggest problem with the pass rush has been the absence of defensive end Olivier Vernon, who might be back against the Saints as he tries to return from an ankle injury. New York does have a lot of talented playmakers on defense, beginning with nose tackle Damon "Snacks" Harrison, who is second on the team with 17 tackles and might be licking his chops after the success of Cleveland's Larry Ogunjobi. On the back end, New Orleans native Landon Collins is a hard-hitting safety and veteran Janoris Jenkins is capable of big things at cornerback, but New York is unsure about the availability of cornerback Eli Apple, who is battling an injured groin.
SPECIAL TEAMS: Kicker Aldrick Rosas is perfect so far on the season, and although punter Riley Dixon has a big leg, opponents are averaging 9.2 yards per return against New York so far, meaning the Saints might have an opportunity. The Giants have held opposing kick returners in check so far, but New York hasn't done much in its own return game.