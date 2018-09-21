The Saints have promoted Vince Biegel to the 53-man roster ahead of Sunday's game against the Falcons.
Signed to the practice squad earlier this season, Biegel's promotion comes after Manti Te'o was ruled out this week due to a knee injury.
Cornerback Arthur Maulet was waived to make room for Biegel. New Orleans re-signed quarterback J.T. Barrett to the practice squad to replace the linebacker.
Biegel lost the first half of his rookie season in 2017 due to a foot injury. He finished the year with 16 tackles, six of which came on special teams.
He made 11 tackles this preseason for the Packers before hooking on with the Saints.