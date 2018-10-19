The Saints are going to be without one of their guards this week.
The other remains up in the air.
New Orleans ruled out guard Andrus Peat on Friday after he did not participate in practice all week. He was listed with a head injury on Wednesday and Thursday. Friday's injury report put him out of action due to a concussion.
The Saints are not yet ready to rule out Larry Warford, who was limited on Friday with a back injury. The guard did not partipcate in Thursday's practice. Josh LeRibeus would likely be the first guard to step in, while Cameron Tom would probably be called into action for Warford.
New Orleans also ruled out defensive tackle Taylor Stallworth (ankle). Offensive lineman Jermon Bushrod (not injury related) is questionable for Sunday.
The Ravens ruled out Alex Lewis (neck). Cornerback Marlon Humphrey (thigh) did not practice on Friday. He is questionable for Sunday.