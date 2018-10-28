Minnesota Vikings receiver Adam Thielen set a record Sunday night at U.S. Bank Stadium.
And he felt horrible about it.
Thielen caught seven passes for 103 yards and a touchdown against the Saints, setting an NFL record by catching at least 100 yards’ worth of passes for the eighth straight time to start a season. But it was his fumble in the red zone — with the Vikings up 13-10 and closing in on a score with the first half winding down — that turned the game, setting in motion a swing in momentum that led to New Orleans’ victory.
The Vikings had intercepted Drew Brees — his first this season — late in the half and, up 13-10, were heading in for the score. Then on first-and-10 from the Saints 18, Vikings QB Kirk Cousins hit Thielen with a short pass. Thielen put his head down and started running. But he was hit by Alex Anzalone and fumbled. Marshon Lattimore picked it up and ran 54 yards to the Vikings 18. Two plays later the Saints scored and never trailed again.
It was a stunning swing of momentum and, frankly, Minnesota never recovered.
“That’s probably the biggest reason we lost,’’ Thielen said. “You have the momentum going into the half. You’re going to score points. And then you get the ball to start the second half. That’s a huge play. It can’t happen. And, obviously, I’ll take ownership of it.’’