Drew Brees has been honored by the league a second time this week.

The Saints quarterback was named the NFC's offensive player of the week for his performance against the Washington Redskins on Monday night.

Brees completed 26-of-29 passes for 363 yards and three touchdowns. The most important of those attempts was a 62-yard touchdown pass to Tre'Quan Smith in the second quarter that allowed Brees to pass Peyton Manning and become the NFL's all-time leader in passing yardage.

The 39-year-old is enjoying one of his best seasons. He is completing 77.9 of his passes, which would be the best mark in NFL history, and his 122.3 passer rating is a career high. Brees has thrown 11 touchdowns without an interception.

The Saints do not play this week. They return after the bye to face the Ravens in Baltimore.

