Wide receiver Brandon Marshall is back on an NFL roster after being signed by the New Orleans Saints on Monday.
Sean Payton confirmed the addition by saying the team wanted someone with "experience" and "good hands."
"He's another big target," Payton said.
Marshall, a 13-year NFL journeyman, started the 2018 season with the Seattle Seahawks but was released after six games.
The University of Central Florida graduate was selected in the fourth round of the 2006 NFL Draft by the Denver Broncos, where he played four seasons.
He's been selected to six pro bowls and boasted a league-leading 14 touchdowns as a member of the New York Jets in 2015.
Marshall has recorded 11 receptions for 136 yards and one touchdown this season.
The Saints were looking to add another offensive weapon after losing recent acquisition Dez Bryant to a torn Achilles.
