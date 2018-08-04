Dress code: Pads

Attendance: TE Ben Watson, TE Michael Hoomanawanui, DE Marcus Davenport, RB Shane Vereen, S Kamrin Moore (hamstring), WR Cam Meredith, C Cameron Tom (chest), OL John Fullington. DE Cam Jordan and DE Alex Okafor were limited.

Overview: One of the more spirited practices of camp. The offense and defense competed against one another in two-minute drills, which naturally brought the energy level up a little bit. The practice was held indoors after an early downpour soaked the outdoor fields.

Another one: Marcus Williams might be having a better camp than anyone else on the team. He showed up again on Saturday by intercepting a Drew Brees pass in the end zone during a two-minute period of practice. Williams has been so good this summer that Brees referenced Ed Reed, one of the greatest free safeties of all time, when discussing the kind of presence Williams has on the field. “I compare him just as you look at guys in history. You know if you’ve ever played against Ed Reed … try and get him leaning one way and still, you throw a ball and be like how did he get there? Marcus makes some of those plays.”

A sleeper to watch: Wide receiver Josh Huff hasn’t been part of the conversation much, perhaps because he will be suspended when the season opens, but he has quietly pieced together some good practices on offense and looks comfortable in the return game. He has work to do to win a job, but he should at least be in the conversation with players like Tommylee Lewis and Brandon Tate. The preseason is going to be interesting.

Lewis’ big day: And Lewis did an excellent job of reminding everyone why he should remain in the mix. The wide receiver had some standout plays, including a leaping touchdown with Ken Crawley in coverage, a long gain on a running play and one of the better wins during one-on-one drills on a corner route with Patrick Robinson in coverage. With the top four players set at wide receiver, Lewis is likely going to need to distinguish himself on special teams to make the roster.

Big battle: The highlight battle during one-on-one drills was between Ken Crawley and Michael Thomas. Crawley held his own, not allowing a catch on three attempts. He was whistled for pass interference on a fourth play. It was a strong showing for Crawley, though he gave it back a little bit later in practice. Crawley was whistled for pass interference again during 7-on-7s and gave up two deep receptions on consecutive plays to Ted Ginn Jr. during team drills.

Other notes: Demario Davis keeps showing up. The linebacker had a nice pass breakup during team drills on a ball thrown to Terrence West. … P.J. Williams was the fourth cornerback in a dime package. … Landon Turner and Will Clapp served as the guards with Andrus Peat and Larry Warford out of action. … Drew Brees spent time after practice working with WR Cam Meredith. … Alvin Kamara is still effective in the passing game, not that there should be any concern. … Jay Bromley showed up with another sack. He’s pushing hard for a job. … DE Trey Hendrickson, who has also had a good camp, appeared to jump offsides on a third-down play. … Hau’oli Kikaha, who has worked almost exclusively at linebacker during the early portion of camp, played some defensive end in a nickel package. … DL Mitchell Loewen got some work at defensive tackle. He picked up a sack. … Clapp had a great block to free up Mark Ingram on a screen. … Brees and center Max Unger had a botched snap. It looked like the ball never got off the ground.

QB stats during team drills:

Drew Brees: 11-for-17, 1 INT (Camp total: 64-for-107, 2 INTs)

Tom Savage: 8-for-10 (35-for-46)

Taysom Hill: 5-for-10 (27-for-63, 2 INTs)

J.T. Barrett 1-for-3 (14-for-32, 2 INTs)

