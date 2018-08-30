The high-profile addition the Saints made on Wednesday is on the field at the Superdome, but Teddy Bridgewater will not play in the team's final preseason game.
Bridgewater was still getting ready to go to the final preseason game with the Jets on Wednesday when the trade happened, so it's understandable that he's not in uniform.
Seven other Saints have not been spotted on the sideline at the Superdome.
Defensive end Trey Hendrickson, nose tackle Tyeler Davison, guard Larry Warford, linebacker Manti Te', safety Kurt Coleman, safety Sharrod Neasman and safety J.T. Gray were not spotted. Only Gray was missing from the last open practice New Orleans held on Tuesday, and several of those players were present at the "Meet the Saints luncheon" in New Orleans on Wednesday.