It sounds like New Orleans Saints running back Mark Ingram is anxious to rejoin the team.

The popular running back, who was suspended for the season's first month, greeted the team at the airport after its flight landed from New York around midnight, a source told The Advocate. The Saints defeated the Giants, 33-18, on Sunday.

Repeatedly called by various players the "heartbeat" of the team, Ingram has a been a noticeable missing piece for New Orleans, even after its 3-1 start.

"Getting Marky Mark back is going to be great," quarterback Drew Brees said after the game.

NBC Sports' Peter King reports Ingram hugged coach Sean Payton and general manager Mickey Loomis. And Ingram and teammate Alvin Kamara were the last two to leave the airport.

Ingram was suspended for violating the NFL's policy on performance-enhancing drugs. He wasn't allowed to play or practice with the team. In fact, he reportedly worked out with former University of Alabama offensive coordinator Lane Kiffin and his Florida Atlantic squad.

The Saints' next game -- on Monday Night Football against the Washington Redskins at Mercedes-Benz Superdome -- should be quite a sight as Ingram makes his return and quarterback Drew Brees is likely to break Peyton Manning's passing-yardage record.

Staff writer Nick Underhill contributed to this report.