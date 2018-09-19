The Saints have placed wide receiver and return man Tommylee Lewis on injured reserve.
He suffered a knee injury last week against the Cleveland Browns while returning a punt. Lewis had been replaced by Taysom Hill at kick returner ahead of Sunday's game.
With Lewis out, the Saints will now have to look to other options at punt returner. Ted Ginn Jr. and Alvin Kamara were part of the plan on Sunday, but it is unclear if it will remain the same moving forward.
Lewis' spot on the roster was taken by defensive tackle Jay Bromley, who re-signed with the team on Wednesday morning.
The Saints also signed linebacker Darnell Sankey to the practice squad and released quarterback J.T. Barrett.