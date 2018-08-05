Mark Ingram's season opener is going to come a little later than the rest of the Saints.
Forced to sit for the first four games due to a suspension for violating the NFL's policy on performance-enhancing drugs, Ingram's opener isn't until a Monday night game against Washington in October.
Asked on Sunday night if that reality is altering the way he's approaching training camp, Ingram says his goals are the same.
"Just grinding, man, every day," Ingram said. "Trying to get better, trying to find ways to challenge myself to improve everyday, just to make sure I'm the best me, so I can be ready to help this team."
Ingram, who seems to be taking roughly the same amount of reps in training camp, spent the spring preparing to be faster, and now he's using training camp to refine his mental approach.
"I just want to keep refining the details, keep expanding my knowledge of the game," Ingram said. "Knowing defenses, knowing the entire offense."