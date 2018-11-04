Before Michael Thomas caught the first of his 12 receptions or took the first step in his franchise-best 211 yards, the Saints wide receiver sat in front of a computer screen looking for the perfect way to get fans excited for Sunday night.
He found his answer in an old-style flip phone.
The touchdown celebration wars of the early 2000s NFL featured some of the league’s best talent trying to outdo each other on a weekly basis. There was Terrell Owens and the infamous sharpie incident or Chad Johnson with his over-the-top skits that all predated the current era of football comedy.
And then there was Saints wide receiver Joe Horn who in 2003 shocked fans across the country when he pulled a cell phone from underneath the padding around the end zone goal post and proceeded to make a call.
It was revolutionary at the time with a celebration that not only involved elaborate props but a premeditated setup contingent on in-game performance.
Apparently Horn didn’t take his phone with him when he left New Orleans in 2006 because when Thomas broke free for a 72-yard score to seal the 45-35 win on national TV, he reached under the padding once again to make a call.
“I think Joe Horn left it,” Thomas said with a joking smile.
Just like Horn all those years ago, Thomas’ antics drew a 15-yard penalty from officials as well as the ire of his coach. Horn also earned himself a $30,000 fine from the NFL at the time.
While the fans inside the Mercedes-Benz Superdome were reveling in the nostalgia of Saints games past, Sean Payton had a few choice words with his young receiver who had just cost his team crucial field position in a tight game against the NFL’s last remaining undefeated team.
The lost yardage ultimately did not affect the game’s outcome, but with 3:52 remaining and only 10 points separating the Saints and the No. 2 offense in the league, Payton was less than thrilled by the homage.
Thomas said the message on the sideline was about being smart at the end of a close game.
“I wasn’t all that fired up about the penalty,” Payton said. “We’ll get that all figured out and handled, but he had a good game.”
“Paid a tribute to him, get the crowd going a little bit more, set the tone, have fun out there and give these people a show”#Saints WR Michael Thomas gives a few details on his throwback to the 2003 Joe Horn cellphone celebration pic.twitter.com/YJHly91xMf— Mike Gegenheimer (@Mike_Gegs) November 5, 2018
Thomas played coy with the media after the game, giving few details about the origins of the phone and who knew about it beforehand, saying he acted alone.
Thomas did reveal he had phones hidden under both goal posts just in case but said he didn’t remember when he placed them. He said he purchased the phones from a liquor store.
Whether they knew about it or not, several of Thomas’ teammates were excited to see the throwback celebration.
“When your man has done something legendary like that, your kickoff team has to go cover for him,” running back Mark Ingram said. “That was legendary.”
With the league removing restrictions on player celebrations in 2017, teams have found themselves back in the middle of the all-out battle for notoriety in the modern NFL, this time more powerful than ever with the increased airtime and the evolution of social media into the mainstream spirit of the era.
Thomas has been one of the more notable Saints this season with his vocal presence on Twitter. Just last month when the team last played in New Orleans against the Redskins, Thomas came out of the tunnel wearing a ski mask.
Sunday was a perfect example of the power an attention-grabbing stunt can have as “Joe Horn” who last played an NFL game in 2007 — was featured in more than 35,000 tweets less than an hour after the final whistle.
By that time Thomas was also added to Horn’s Wikipedia page under a section about his 2003 celebration.
“You’ve got to have fun,” Thomas said. “All these guys are having fun and catching touchdowns and celebrating with each other and getting the crowd involved. I felt had an opportunity to make it happen, put the game away and make the call.”