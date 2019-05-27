For the past four offseasons, it was a position battle you didn't even have to watch.
You knew it belonged to Max Unger.
But now that Unger has retired, finding the guy who will snap the ball to Drew Brees when the season starts is the most intriguing position battle for the Saints.
At first, it seemed as if it would belong to Nick Easton, who the Saints signed in free agency. But then a month later, the team drafted Erik McCoy out of Texas A&M with their second round pick.
Easton wasn't surprised.
"You kind of expect it," Easton said. "Offensive line is a premium position. There’s not that many great players out there, and the more you can get the better, and that can help our team."
So there are centers aplenty on the roster. In addition to Easton and McCoy, the team also has Cameron Tom and Will Clapp, both who were on the roster a season ago. Two other centers (Marcus Henry and Ryan Groy) are also on the roster as the team Saints begin their second session of organized team activities on Tuesday.
For Drew Brees, it'll be an adjustment whoever ends up winning the spot. He has spent the past four seasons in games almost exclusively with Unger.
"Max was a tremendous leader and a guy that you don't just snap your fingers and replace," Brees said. "I feel like we've got three guys that certainly have the opportunity to be in that position and that’s what OTA’s and minicamp and training camp are for. It is to develop those guys and see how that is going to work."
Brees spends time working taking snaps from all the centers.
Tom, a Baton Rouge native entering his third season in the NFL, was the starting center during OTAs on last Thursday, the day the media was allowed to watch practice. Offensive line coach Dan Roushar says the team is rotating the candidates during OTAs.
"We get three days and every day we see a little something," Roushar said. "This week we focused three guys in there and next week we will make a few adjustments and let another guy get in there and go. I feel like they are all capable. I'm anxious to see how they are when the pads come on."
Tom played in 11 games last season with the Saints, starting in one. Easton, meanwhile, has the most NFL experience, having played in 23 games in 2016 and 2017 in his time with the Minnesota Vikings. He missed all of last season after suffering a neck injury. But he says he doesn't feel like he has missed a beat.
"Part of it’s like riding a bike," Easton said. "But at the same time everything we do is so technical, so getting back to the details and the fundamentals are really important."
McCoy, meanwhile, is the least experienced of the bunch. He has yet to play in the NFL, but was durable in college where he started in all 39 games.
"We've been really impressed with the way he has been working," Roushar said. "His attention to detail, his passion for learning has been outstanding. We've been impressed with that part of it."
Roushar also has some flexibility with his centers. All can play multiple positions. During Thursday's practice, Easton played right guard, filling in for Larry Warford who was absent. It's a luxury that Brees appreciates. That ability to shift guys around when players go down is why the Saints gave up the second fewest sacks (20) in the league last season.
"You guys have seen over the last two years just how they work together and how at times that it mixes and matches with guys playing different positions," Brees said. "Sometimes it's for a short period of time, sometimes for a longer period of time. They’re well-coached obviously. We all love our scheme and we feel like that allows us to do certain things and be very flexible."
The Saints offensive line is set everywhere else, with tackles Terron Armstead and Ryan Ramczyk and guards Warford and Andrus Peat all returning. All four have been either a Pro Bowler or named to the All-Pro team at least once in their career.
The only missing piece is center.
"We’re all teammates and we all love each other," Easton said about the competition. "We’re going to go out there and do our best during camp, and it’ll sort itself out from there."