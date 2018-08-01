For the first time, injuries are starting to pile up in Saints camp.
In addition to rookie safety Kamrin Moore (hamstring) and center Cameron Tom (shoulder), first-round pick Marcus Davenport, veteran tight end Benjamin Watson and running back Shane Vereen all missed Wednesday's practice with undisclosed injuries.
Davenport, who appeared to suffer an injury late in Monday's practice, and Vereen, who left the field midway through Monday's session, were both present at practice but not participating.
Watson, who left the field with a trainer early in Monday's practice, was not spotted at Wednesday's session. On the other side of the coin, veteran tight end Michael Hoomanawanui was activated off of the non-football injury list and practiced on Wednesday.
Saints head coach Sean Payton declined comment on any of the injuries.