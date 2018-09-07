A quarterback has to have chemistry with his slot receiver.
It’s different than playing on the outside, where the coverage is more direct. There are more variables for slot receivers. They’re often working against zone coverages over the middle where things can get a little abstract and adjustments need to be made, which is true for tight ends and running backs, as well.
“When you’re playing inside, you’re dealing with different coverage looks,” coach Sean Payton said. “I don’t know that it’s that much more important that you must have with a tight end or a running back, but there are a lot of variables.”
One of the things that allowed Austin Carr to succeed during training camp and the preseason the chemistry he had built with quarterback Drew Brees over the past year.
Carr didn’t play much last season, but he was able to sit in meetings and gather an understanding of the kind of adjustments that players are expected to make within this offense.
“It’s super important, it’s being in the same rhythm and being on the same page and being able to read the field the same way is super important,” Carr said.
Carr and newcomer Cam Meredith have taken most of the snaps in the slot this summer. Last year, Brandon Coleman was used heavily there with Michael Thomas moving inside every now and then to rack up a good amount of yards from the position.
Meredith, who missed time this summer while rehabbing his knee injury, says he is starting to develop chemistry with Brees.
“Drew is all about timing,” Meredith said. “Right now we’re making for lost time, me and him specifically getting our timing and chemistry down. A lot of those windows open up and close real fast. It’s all about feeling the game, him knowing where I’m going to be at and being on the same page."
Waiting for his shot
Jonathan Williams has continued to prepare like every game could be his moment. The running back was a surprise cut earlier this week and ended up back on the practice squad. Even so, Williams is still preparing as if he could get called up to play Sunday against Tampa By, and will continue doing so moving forward.
“Maybe my rookie year I wouldn’t have been mentally tough enough to handle this,” Williams said. “But just because of different things I’ve been through the last couple of years. I’ve just been staying consistent and stay in my faith in God. God’s been helping me throughout this whole situation. I talk to God almost every day because it plays with your emotions a little bit.”
Williams looked like he had a chance to make the 53-man roster right up until he didn’t. He served ahead of the other running backs and appeared to be the leading candidate to fill in for Mark Ingram. But the Saints let him go, signed Mike Gillislee and now it is not quite clear what the team plans to do.
It would be a bit of a surprise if the team goes into the game with only two running backs, but Payton did not rule out the possiblity. In the meantime, Williams is staying ready.
“That’s just the mindset you have to have,” Williams said. “I’ve been taking reps here and there. I’m just trying to be mentally prepared. If my number is called I’ll be ready.”
Working out
The Saints had several linebackers in to work out Friday, including Zaire Anderson, Nigel Harris and Scooby Wright, according to sources. There was a fourth player who was not identified.
The Saints currently have five linebackers on the roster (Manti Te’o, A.J. Klein, Craig Robertson, Demario Davis and Alex Anzalone) after releasing Nate Stupar earlier this week. The team typically carries six, but the way teams construct their rosters have changed since the league implemented new kickoff rules.
Injury report
The Saints listed guard Andrus Peat (quad) and tackle Jermon Bushrod (not injury related) as questionable for Sunday’s game. If Peat cannot play, Will Clapp or Cameron Tom would be the most likely options to start.