By design, somebody other than Drew Brees took the snap for the Saints' first touchdown of the 2018 season.
With the Saints facing a 3rd-and-2 in the red zone, Brees headed out wide and lined up wide at receiver, making room for Taysom Hill to enter the game at quarterback.
Hill's presence made the ensuing read-option much more effective.
"It was part of a short-yardage or red-zone package, and if the guy catching the snap is a runner, potentially, you get a number back when you look at how you're going to block things," Payton said.
While the run-pass option, or RPO, has been all the talk in the NFL after the way the Philadelphia Eagles used it last season, Hill's play was a simple read-option, the kind where a quarterback reads the defensive end and either keeps it or hands it off to the back.
In this case, Hill handed off to Alvin Kamara, who bulled his way past the first-down marker and into the end zone.
"I'm not going to define an RPO, it was more of an RRO," Payton said. "Run, or you run, O."