The NFL preseason has a rhythm.
An opener for teams to dip their toe in the water, a chance to get a quick look at the starters in the second, a full-on dress rehearsal in the third and a showcase for the guys competing for the final couple of roster spots in the finale.
Sean Payton has been through this with the Saints a dozen times now. With each preseason game, there are certain checkpoints New Orleans is trying to hit, and Friday's preseason home opener against Arizona at 7 p.m.
"I think, to some degree, we do," Payton said. "Then there are some things that maybe deviate and change. It might be the health of certain players. We'll have more players healthy for this game than we did for Jacksonville."
The prime goal of preseason games is evaluation. The New Orleans coaching staff, like every staff in the NFL, is trying to identify its best 53 players for the season opener against Tampa Bay, and preseason games represent an opportunity to see how players respond under the lights.
Injuries make those evaluations more difficult. Ten Saints sat out the first preseason game, a 24-20 win over the Jaguars, and missed their first chance to make an impression, although there are certain veterans and starters whose roster spots are ensured by their prior work in the NFL.
With a few more players healthy this week, the Saints coaching staff will put a plan together to get some of them a chance to catch up in the evaluation process.
"There'll be certain goals for the game," Payton said. "When we meet, we'd like to see these eight players playing earlier, to receive a good evaluation, that can vary each year based on who the players are."
Another part of the process is shifting players around to see how they play against better competition. A young player who turned heads against the second or third string might be moved up to see how he handles an opponent's starters.
Arizona will reportedly be doing a little bit of that with its high-profile first-round pick, quarterback Josh Rosen, on Friday night.
Cardinals head coach Steve Wilks told reporters in Arizona earlier this week that Arizona planned to get Rosen some time with its starters because he was hamstrung by offensive line issues while playing with the second team in its preseason opener against the Chargers.
New Orleans also has a quarterback situation that bears watching on Friday night.
Drew Brees was held out of the preseason opener, but typically gets his first work in the second preseason game, and then there's the question of who comes in to take over for him once the future Hall of Famer trades his helmet for a baseball cap. Veteran Tom Savage took the starter's snaps against Jacksonville, but the Saints might want to see how second-year player Taysom Hill reacts against better competition after completing 8-of-9 passes for 72 yards and rushed seven times for 52 yards.
Payton declined to say whether Brees will play or offer specifics on individual playing time after Wednesday's practice.
"I want to challenge myself, I want to have the opportunity with some of our top guys and have the ability to continue to kind of stack success, but also prepare myself against the guys that are playing on Sundays," Hill said.
For the entrenched starters, Friday's preseason game against the Cardinals is an opportunity to measure their progress as they try to get ready for the season opener.
"It’s a game, it counts, but it’s just an extension of what we’re doing in practice," cornerback Marshon Lattimore said. "We’re just trying to see where we’re at, what level are we on when we’re going against another team. That’s really what we’re trying to see."
The second preseason game also represents a chance for the coaching staff to evaluate the team's basic fundamentals, things like understanding and carrying out assignments, the tempo of getting in the huddle and getting to the line of scrimmage and avoiding penalties.
Once the regular season starts, the Saints want those fundamentals to be involuntary reflexes, allowing the players to focus on specific game plans and preparation for individual opponents.
"I know this, we have a lot of work to do," Payton said. "Fortunately, we have a good month here before we're playing our first game.'