New Orleans is still building its depth on the defensive line.

The team is expected to sign pass rush Mario Edwards later today, according to a source.

Edwards began his career with the Oakland Raiders before hooking on with the New York Giants last season, where he collected two sacks. He had 5 1/2 over 30 games during three seasons in Oakland.

Edwards can play both inside and outside but was predominantly a defensive right tackle last season. He could help fill the void with Sheldon Rankins (Achilles) expected to start the start the season on the physically unable to perform list.

The Saints signed defensive tackle Malcom Brown, who was previously with the Patriots, earlier this week.

MORE FREE AGENCY COVERAGE: