The Saints receivers - well at least the ones not named Michael Thomas - were often criticized last season because of their lack of productivity.
Thomas carried most of the load for the group, catching 125 of the team's 381 receptions.
The second and third most receptions on the team were by running back Alvin Kamara and tight end Ben Watson, respectively.
Tre'quan Smith, who the Saints chose in the third round last year, finished fourth with 28 receptions. Ted Ginn, who was injured much of the season, was next with 17 catches.
So does that mean the Saints will look for a receiver in this year's draft to help lighten Thomas' load?
Not necessarily.
"I like our group of receivers that we have," general manger Mickey Loomis said on Monday. "We've got a good combination of veterans like Mike Thomas - who I consider a veteran now whose one of the better receivers in our league, and Ted Ginn. And we have some young guys that we like their development. Tre'quan and Austin Carr and Keith Kirkwood."
But that doesn't mean the team won't pick one this week in the draft or find one in free agency.
"We are always looking to improve, always looking to get better," Loomis said. "So we'll see what happens over the course of this week and the coming weeks."
The Saints already signed tight end Jared Cook in free agency. Cook caught a career-best 68 passes for 896 yards and 6 touchdowns this past season for the Oakland Raiders and was named to the Pro Bowl.