The New Orleans Saints have traded with the New York Giants for cornerback Eli Apple, the team announced Tuesday afternoon.

The Saints yielded their fourth-round pick in 2019 and their 7th round pick in 2020 in the trade.

The defensive secondary has been one of the Saints' weaker areas in their hot 5-1 start. 

Apple, drafted in the first round by New York in 2016 out of Ohio State, has started all five games this season.

He started 11 of 14 games as a rookie and finished with two interceptions, 49 tackles, and a fumble recovery, playing on a team that went 11-5 and earned a playoff berth, but the 2017 season was a horror. He started seven of 11 games, didn’t have an interception, and was suspended for the final game of the season for getting into an argument with coaches about playing on a scout team. The Giants called it conduct detrimental to the team.

Safety Landon Collins didn’t hesitate to say last season that Apple needed to grow up.

Before trading for Apple, New Orleans had already traded its first-round pick in 2019 (Marcus Davenport deal) and its third-round pick in 2019 (Teddy Bridgewater trade).

At Ohio State, Apple was a college teammate of Saints safety Vonn Bell, cornerback Marshon Lattimore and wide receiver Michael Thomas. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

