The New Orleans Saints have traded with the New York Giants for cornerback Eli Apple, the team announced Tuesday afternoon.
The Saints yielded their fourth-round pick in 2019 and their 7th round pick in 2020 in the trade.
The defensive secondary has been one of the Saints' weaker areas in their hot 5-1 start.
Apple, drafted in the first round by New York in 2016 out of Ohio State, has started all five games this season.
He started 11 of 14 games as a rookie and finished with two interceptions, 49 tackles, and a fumble recovery, playing on a team that went 11-5 and earned a playoff berth, but the 2017 season was a horror. He started seven of 11 games, didn’t have an interception, and was suspended for the final game of the season for getting into an argument with coaches about playing on a scout team. The Giants called it conduct detrimental to the team.
Eli Apple - big physical corner with all the measurables however the productivity doesn’t match Aaron Glenn is a good Db coach in New Orleans Saints hoping a change of scenery and coaching will bring Eli to life— Booger (@ESPNBooger) October 23, 2018
Safety Landon Collins didn’t hesitate to say last season that Apple needed to grow up.
Before trading for Apple, New Orleans had already traded its first-round pick in 2019 (Marcus Davenport deal) and its third-round pick in 2019 (Teddy Bridgewater trade).
At Ohio State, Apple was a college teammate of Saints safety Vonn Bell, cornerback Marshon Lattimore and wide receiver Michael Thomas.
Watching Eli Apple. You can kind of quickly see how he fits. He does a lot of things well. Can press. Some impressive moments of awareness playing deep zones.— Nick Underhill (@nick_underhill) October 23, 2018
The Associated Press contributed to this report.