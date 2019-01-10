Terron Armstead went through another practice on Thursday, and he remains optimistic about the health of his torn pectoral muscle.
The offensive tackle does not yet know if he will play during Sunday’s playoff game against the Philadelphia Eagles. That will get determined at the end of the week, but in the meantime, he continues to put himself through what he calls “intense situations” to find out what he is capable of doing and how the injury will hold up.
“Another day to put myself in different situations. Stressing it. Straining with it,” Armstead said. “Ultimately, it’s going to be up to them. They’re going to listen to me. I know. I’ve played with a ton of things.”
The biggest issue for Armstead isn’t the pain. He’s played through pain for years. What he’s trying to find out now is how functional it can be by Sunday. He says if everything is working, he wants to play.
“The fact that my pec is torn, that’s a challenge to play with,” Armstead said. “It’s doing a lot better. It’s strong. I feel like it has the muscle endurance in it to last and not rip on me. It will be a challenge for sure. This is the best I’ve felt since the initial injury.”
Armstead last tried to play during a Week 16 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers after initially suffering the injury Week 10 against the Bengals. He eventually had to exit the game after losing functionality.
Armstead wouldn’t say whether something ripped during that game, instead just saying that it didn’t feel good. He did, however, learn more about what he needs to do to prepare for his next appearance by going through that game.
For now, there probably isn’t such a thing as getting to 100 percent for Armstead. His injury will heal through rest and rehabilitation. The problem is, the clock is ticking.
“I’m pretty sure with time, a great amount of time, that’s what I’m hearing from multiple doctors, that it will get back to 100 percent,” Armstead said. “But time, we don’t have that much time.”