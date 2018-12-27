NO.saintssteelers2471.122418

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) calls a play as New Orleans Saints center Max Unger (60) prepares to hike the ball during the first half against the Pittsburgh Steelers Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018, at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans. The Saints won 31-28.

 Advocate staff photo by SCOTT THRELKELD

Some Saints might have to pay for a day off.

New Orleans is likely to have a new cast of players serving as the inactives this week as the team looks to rest a handful of guys after locking up the NFC’s top seed for the playoffs last week.

But a few players could have to sacrifice a few dollars to stand on the sideline out of uniform against the Panthers. But, obviously, most of these guys would give up a little bit of money to get fresh for the playoffs.

The following players have incentives in their contracts that pay them a bonus for each game active, according to sources:

- Center Max Unger -- $46,875 per game

- Defensive end Alex Okafor -- $31,250

- Linebacker Manti Te’o -- $31,250

- Defensive end Cam Jordan -- $18,750

- Tight end Ben Watson -- $15,625

- Tight end Josh Hill -- $12,500

- Safety Chris Banjo -- $12,500

Jordan also could earn a sack bonus this week. He currently has 12 sacks. His next one would pay him a bonus of $250,000. He could earn another bonus of $500,000 at 15 sacks, and an additional $500,000 for 17 sacks.

Okafor can earn a bonus of $400,000 by reaching his fifth sack. He currently has four.

