Some Saints might have to pay for a day off.
New Orleans is likely to have a new cast of players serving as the inactives this week as the team looks to rest a handful of guys after locking up the NFC’s top seed for the playoffs last week.
But a few players could have to sacrifice a few dollars to stand on the sideline out of uniform against the Panthers. But, obviously, most of these guys would give up a little bit of money to get fresh for the playoffs.
The following players have incentives in their contracts that pay them a bonus for each game active, according to sources:
- Center Max Unger -- $46,875 per game
- Defensive end Alex Okafor -- $31,250
- Linebacker Manti Te’o -- $31,250
- Defensive end Cam Jordan -- $18,750
- Tight end Ben Watson -- $15,625
- Tight end Josh Hill -- $12,500
- Safety Chris Banjo -- $12,500
Jordan also could earn a sack bonus this week. He currently has 12 sacks. His next one would pay him a bonus of $250,000. He could earn another bonus of $500,000 at 15 sacks, and an additional $500,000 for 17 sacks.
Okafor can earn a bonus of $400,000 by reaching his fifth sack. He currently has four.