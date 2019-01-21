Four members of the Saints will not be attending the Pro Bowl.
Quarterback Drew Brees, wide receiver Michael Thomas, offensive tackle Terron Armstead and center Max Unger have all dropped out of the game.
The Dallas Cowboys announced quarterback Dak Prescott and wide receiver Amari Cooper are replacing Brees and Thomas, while the Bears announced Cody Whitehair and Charles Leno are replacing the linemen.
New Orleans' season came to a close on Sunday in the NFC title due in part to a controversial no-call by the officials on what looked like a pass-interference infraction that helped the Rams win, 26-23.
Saints defensive end Cam Jordan still appears slated to attend the game.
Armstead, who is battling a pectoral injury, said on Monday that it was still being determined if he needs surgery.
