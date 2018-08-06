Marcus Davenport has been sidelined for more practices than he has participated in this training camp.
Monday’s session marked the sixth session he has missed due to what a source called a minor muscle pull. Any missed time could be viewed as cause for concern for a rookie player, but the team does not view it as a dire situation because of how Davenport conducts himself in meetings.
“It’s the mental part where I’m impressed with the guy,” defensive line coach Ryan Nielsen said. “He’s in the meetings early and he’s studying. When you have that – and I think our group has that. I think our group is a smart group of guys in terms of football IQ, and Marcus fits in that group.
“When you’re in the meetings and you’re watching, obviously you want to have to do the reps, but he’s listening and he’s learning the terminology and how we’re pass rushing and doing things. You’ll see when he comes back from this little injury here he’ll take the next step too.”
The Saints sent their first-round picks this year and next year to move up and select Davenport in the first round. He is considered to be a raw prospect with a high amount of upside. New Orleans is hoping that he can contribute this season and eventually blossom into a force rushing opposite Cam Jordan.