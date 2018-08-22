COSTA MESA, Calif. — Defensive end Alex Okafor is back in pads and practicing after missing most of the past week with a bone bruise in his knee and a sprained ankle.
Only five Saints appear to not be practicing.
Wide receiver Keith Kirkwood, tight end Michael Hoomanawanui and cornerback Arthur Maulet have not been spotted during warmups.
Cornerback P.J. Williams (bruised rib) and guard Landon Turner (shoulder sprain) are both present but not practicing.
Several Chargers, including Joey Bosa, are out of action.