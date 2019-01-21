Drew Brees and Michael Thomas will not be attending the Pro Bowl.
The Dallas Cowboys announced quarterback Dak Prescott and wide receiver Amari Cooper are replacing the Saints duo for next week's game.
New Orleans' season came to a close on Sunday in the NFC title due in part to a controversial no-call by the officials on what looked like a pass-interference infraction that helped the Rams win, 26-23.
Saints defensive end Cam Jordan, offensive tackle Terron Armstead and center Max Unger were also selected to the game.
Armstead, who is battling a pectoral injury, was unsure if he would be attending the game on Monday. He said that it was still being determined if he needs surgery.