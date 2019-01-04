Michael Thomas' season just keeps getting better.

The Saints wide receiver was named a first team All-Pro after catching a league-leading 125 passes for 1,405 yards and nine touchdowns.

Thomas set the franchise record for yards receiving and caught 85 percent of his targets, which appears to be the highest mark among wide receivers since the stat began being tracked.

New Orleans quarterback Drew Brees, tackles Terron Armstead and Ryan Ramczyk and defensive end Cameron Jordan were named to the second team.

Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes earned the first-team honor over Brees. The two players are considered the top candidates for the MVP award.

Brees set an NFL record by completing 74.4 percent of his passes for 3,992 yards with 32 touchdowns and five interceptions. He did not play during the season finale against the Carolina Panthers.

Armstead allowed only 11 pressures this season, tops among tackles who played 600 or more snaps, according to Pro Football Focus. Ramczyk allowed 22 on 996 snaps, which ranked 10th.

Jordan finished the year with 12 sacks.