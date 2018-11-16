Alex Anzalone didn't take long to impress new teammate Demario Davis during the offseason.
The two Saints linebackers were running sprints in practice when Davis glanced over to his side.
"He was right there beside me," Davis said. "I am not bragging on myself, but I know there ain't too many linebackers running side by side with me. But he was right there, so I knew he was really gifted."
Fast forward a few months — particularly the Saints' past three games — and Anzalone continues to show just how gifted he is.
Anzalone, a third round draft pick out of Florida in 2017, has made highlight-reel plays in victories over Minnesota, the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati.
It started in Minnesota with a momentum-swinging tackle with P.J. Williams that jarred the ball loose from Vikings receiver Adam Thielen. Marshon Lattimore scooped it up to set up a touchdown.
A week later against the Rams, Anzalone showed off the athleticism that his teammates rave about to snag a Jared Goff pass out of the air to help set up a touchdown.
Then on Sunday against the Bengals, he almost beheaded Cincinnati quarterback Andy Dalton on a sack when he went untouched.
"I'm not strictly the linebacker with the cowboy collar that plays," Anzalone said. "I feel like I'm an athlete that can make those plays. I'm more of an athletic type guy who can do multiple things."
Anzalone rates his interception against the Rams as the best play among his trifecta the past three games.
"Just because it's something that as linebackers we work on that all the time and the way I was able to get the ball from the position I was in and I took a step to the left and then cut back," Anzalone said.
It was his first interception since his high school playing days at Wyomissing High School in Pennsylvania, where he garnered all-state honors as both a linebacker and a running back. He also excelled in lacrosse there, more proof of his athleticism.
"It's just something God blessed me with," Anzalone said.
He has a nose for the football, forcing two fumbles to go with his interception.
"He has real good instincts and I think that’s almost a must at that position, but it’s something that helps him tremendously," coach Sean Payton said. "He has good ball skills. I think he plays in space very well."
Of the 43 defensive plays the Saints defense had Sunday, Anzalone played 30 of them. That 70 percent rate was highest among the team's linebackers and more than every player on defense except defensive end Alex Okafor, cornerbacks Eli Apple and Lattimore and safety Marcus Williams.
Anzalone welcomes the playing time, especially after playing just four games last season before a shoulder injury sidelined him for the rest of the season. Shoulder injuries also plagued him in college, keeping him off the field time and time again at Florida. So for Anzalone, staying healthy has been just as important as wreaking havoc on defense.
"That's been a main focus of mine," Anzalone said. "I want to have a complete season and contribute so I'm staying on top of everything with my body. I feel like I have done a good job with that."
And in the past three weeks, he's made sure that folks noticed No. 47.
"I just want to do my part," Anzalone said. "I think coaches do a good job putting us in good positions to make plays. I think that you just have to execute and the plays will come if you’re there. So just being (in) the right spot at the right time, making the right move at the right time is really what I credit that too.”
Is there another big play in the works for Sunday when the Saints play the Eagles?
"I hope so," he said. "I hope so."