Saints quarterback Drew Brees can add another accolade to his resume -- member of the Madden 19 99 Club.

The EA Sports-developed video game released its latest weekly roster update following Brees becoming the NFL's all-time passing yards leader in the Saints' 43-19 win over the Washington Redskins Monday.

For the first time since Madden 11, for which Brees served as the cover athlete, Brees was given a 99 rating, jumping up 7 points from his previous rating of 92.

Brees is now one of six players in this year's edition of Madden to have a 99 rating through Week 5 of the 2018-2019 NFL season. Other players joining him are Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown (this year's cover athlete), Los Angeles Rams defensive end Aaron Donald, New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski, Carolina Panthers middle linebacker Luke Kuechly and Chicago Bears left outside linebacker Khalil Mack.

Brees started out as a 92 when the game launched in August and was the third highest-rated quarterback behind Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers. Both Brady and Rodgers were initially given a 99 rating, but are now rated at 97 and 96 respectively.

Here's how Brees has been rated in the past 10 Madden games:

Madden 10: 96

Madden 11: 99

Madden 12: 96

Madden 13: 98

Madden 25 (25th anniversary in 2014): 96

Madden 15: 96

Madden 16: 95

Madden 17: 90

Madden 18: 92

Madden 19: 99 (Current rating as of Week 5 update)

