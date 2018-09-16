The New Orleans Saints narrowly averted disaster on Sunday.

Punchless on offense for most of the day, New Orleans spent most of the day trailing a Cleveland Browns team that hasn't won a game since Christmas Eve of 2016.

Then Michael Thomas and Marcus Williams brought the Saints back from dead. Behind two touchdowns from Thomas and a game-breaking interception by Williams, New Orleans overcame a nine-point fourth-quarter deficit to beat Cleveland 21-18 on Wil Lutz's 44-yard field goal with 26 seconds left.

New Orleans (1-1) spent most of the game looking like a team that would end a pair of ignominious streaks for the Browns. Cleveland had not won a game in its last 18 tries, and the Browns have not come away with a road win in their last 22.

But the Browns (0-1-1) controlled the first three quarters.

Spearheaded by defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi, the Browns defense dominated the line of scrimmage. Unable to open holes in the running game or keep Brees clean, the Saints' offense sputtered.

New Orleans, still searching for a complement to Alvin Kamara with Mark Ingram suspended had just 22 rushing yards on 13 carries at the end of the third quarter, and although Brees was 20 of 24, the quarterback's game at that point was more about what might have been.

Brees missed badly on two would-be touchdown passes in the first. On the first, he floated the ball over the head of a wide-open Benjamin Watson in the end zone, and then he badly underthrew an open Ted Ginn Jr. on a deep ball over the middle.

Cleveland, on the other hand, struggled to move the ball against a Saints defense that was torched by Tampa Bay in the season opener, but a Carlos Hyde touchdown run in the third quarter gave the Browns a 12-3 lead, and as the third quarter ended, fans in the Superdome booed a Saints team that entered the season as a trendy Super Bowl pick.

But the Saints found themselves in the fourth quarter. An 18-yard run by Alvin Kamara on the first series of the fourth sparked a nine-play, 66-yard drive that Thomas capped with a 2-yard touchdown on a slant.

Williams struck next, picking off Taylor over the middle after a Saints punt, and then Thomas made a 5-yard touchdown catch in double-coverage to give New Orleans an 18-12 lead.

Cleveland wasn't done. Backed down to a fourth-down desperation attempt, Taylor heaved a 47-yard touchdown pass to Antonio Callaway that tied the score when Cleveland kicker Zane Gonzales, who'd already missed a field goal and an extra point, missed again to leave the score tied with 1:18 left.

By then, though, Brees had found his rhythm, and on the second play of the next series, the future Hall of Famer hit a wide-open Ginn over the middle for a 42-yard gain on the second play of the ensuing series to set up Lutz's game-winning kick.

Taylor came roaring back with completions of 25 yards and 16 yards, but Gonzales missed a 52-yard field goal to give the Saints the win.