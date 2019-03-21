The New Orleans Saints may have filled their biggest need.

The Saints are expecting to sign former Oakland Raiders tight end Jared Cook, according to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network. The 31-year old Cook previously visited with the Saints on March 14.

The veteran Cook has played 10 seasons in the NFL, including the past two seasons with the Raiders.

He caught a career-best 68 passes for 896 yards and 6 touchdowns this past season for the Raiders and was named to the Pro Bowl for the first time. His best game came against the Rams when he had 180 receiving yards, setting a Raiders' franchise record for tight ends.

Cook played his first four seasons with the then-St. Louis Rams before playing one season with the Green Bay then heading to Oakland. He has not missed a game the past two seasons

The tight end position is considered the biggest need for the Saints, especially after veteran Ben Watson retired.

Of the 381 total receptions the Saints had last season, 89 were by tight ends. Of those 89 catches, 46 were caught by Watson.

The news came on the same day that it was reported by Field Yates of ESPN that Saints receiver Cameron Meredith has agreed to a pay cut. Meredith's agreement reduces his 2019 base salary from $3.4 million to $1.3 million, giving the Saints more cap space. Meredith signed with the Saints last April in free agency, but played in just six games due to a knee injury. He caught nine passes for 114 yards and one touchdown.

More to come.